Google Pixel Smartphones Facing App Crashes, Issues With Touch Post Android 12 Update

Google started rolling out Android 12 on Pixel smartphones after the company’s launch event for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Soon after the rollout, some Pixel users are reporting app crashes and touch response issues with their Pixel smartphones. Google’s latest Android version comes with a new design that Google is calling Material You, along with many other enhancements and improvements. Some users, however, have reported that they are facing lag and touch issues with their Pixel smartphones. Several users have also reported the issue on Google’s Support forums, while many have taken to platforms like Twitter to point out the issues.

Affected Pixel users have said that they are starting to face touch unresponsiveness after installing Android 12. Some users have also reported about apps crashing after moving to the latest Android version. There are also a few users who started seeing battery drain problems alongside other issues on their Pixel models following the Android 12 update. The issue is not limited to any model and are affecting most of the recent Pixel phones like the Pixel 4a 5G.

Google has not yet acknowledged the problem. Some users have been recommended to switch to safe mode to determine if the problem is coming from any third party app.

Android 12 was released earlier this week alongside the launch of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Android 12 update brings many new interface-level changes, along with other improvements. Other manufacturers are also working on bringing Android 12 on their smartphones soon.

