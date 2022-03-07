Google Pixel Watch Could Use Your Skin For Gesture Support: What It Means

Google has patented a lot of technology over the years but its wearable segment hasn’t come up to speed in the industry. But a new report suggests Google could put all those worries to bed with its new patented feature meant for wearable devices.

Google has reportedly filed a patent in 2020 called “Skin interface for wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality." Whenever Google launches its Pixel smartwatch, users will be able to swipe the screen or navigate on the device using gesture support on their skin. You won’t have to reach the watch’s screen to make basic things happen.

The leaked details also include images of the patent filed by Google to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The gesture support will be available on the skin close to where you wear the smartwatch.

The support is likely to work in the form of a swipe or tap. This new technology relies on the mechanical waves registered by the wearable, for which Google is likely to include the sensors that can read such waves transmitted through the skin. And the report hints the new patent could also work with true wireless earbuds like the Pixel Buds variant that comes out in the future.

The earbuds could transmit the wave back to the sensors on the Pixel Buds and help you with a quick switch to the next track, podcast or even control the playback using the closest part of your skin to the earbuds.

Google isn’t the first company to experiment with skin-based gestures. Sony has tried something similar with its wearables in recent years. While Huawei had been working on a similar technology back in 2018.

Tech companies like Google file patents regularly, but that doesn’t always translate into the feature coming to the market. Even in this case, we would rather wait for Google to showcase or talk about this gesture-based feature.

Google I/O 2022 should happen around the May-June timeline, and we are hoping to catch the first glimpse of the eagerly awaited Pixel smartwatch.

