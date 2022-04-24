Google Pixel Watch Name Confirmed? New Leaked Photos Show Upcoming Smartwatch

Google’s first smartwatch is getting a lot of mileage these days, and multiple reports take our interest further. Few days back, Google was spotted filing for trademark of the name Pixel Watch, which more or less confirms the name and existence of this smartwatch which is codenamed as Pixel Rohan by the company. And now, out of nowhere, we have possibly got our first look at the Pixel Watch in the wild, more like a restaurant.

The images come via AndroidCentral, who was sourced with the visuals of a circular-shaped watch that was found with a box. As you can see in the image below, the smartwatch has a circular design, with the dial on the side, along with two buttons to control navigation.

The report also mentions that the smartwatch could use proprietary charging and watch straps, which means you might not be able to get third-party straps unless Google offers them via third-party brands.

The one good thing about the leaked photo of the rumoured Pixel Watch is that it doesn’t have bezels on the display, which is what previous reports of the smartwatch have said.

The box did not have any charger, which has made them speculate about the possibility of having wireless charging for the Pixel Watch, with the connector attaching at the back.

The box also mentions the device is for ‘internal testing and development only’ so it could be possible that the supposed Pixel Watch has not reached the production stage just yet.

But this leak hints that Google could surely have Pixel Watch as part of its Google I/O 2022 keynote on May 11, which is just a few weeks from now.

The Pixel Watch is expected to come with the Wear OS 3.1 version which has been co-developed along with Samsung. Google could add its own Pixel touch to the interface for this smartwatch.

Either way, we are eager to see how this smartwatch shapes up, and whether it has all the tools to become an able competitor to the Apple Watch when it launches.

