Google Pixel Watch RAM, Storage And Other Details Revealed: All You Need To Know

Google Pixel Watch was officially confirmed at the Google I/O 2022 keynote earlier this month. But the company did not share a lot of details about its first Pixel smartwatch, except for the fact that it is launching in the coming months.

But gradually we are getting more info about the smartwatch, especially related to its hardware specs, which will give us a better idea about its possible price range. A few days back, a report mentioned that Pixel Watch is likely to be powered by Exynos 9110 chipset, ideal for wearables but already a four-year-old hardware.

Now, we also know that Pixel Watch could feature 2GB RAM and offers 32GB internal storage for loading apps and other data. In comparison, you have 1GB RAM and 32GB storage on Apple Watch Series 7, and 1.5GB RAM along with 16GB storage on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Having this hardware onboard means the Pixel Watch will perform faster to basic tasks and also let you store music, and even download watch faces without running out of space.

Software-wise, both Google and Samsung have reworked the Wear OS platform, making it compatible with Android apps, improving performance and delivering longer battery life. Pixel Watch should ideally come with the latest Wear OS 3 version firmware later this year, especially after partnering with developers for more app support.

Google Pixel Watch could be priced anywhere between $200 to $249 in the market, which will help the company sell its product and undercut the competition to make it more appealing to the buyers.

This is probably the last chance saloon for Google with smartwatches, and if it manages to crack the right formula with the product and the software, it could gradually look at eating into the market lead owned by Apple Watch in the segment.

