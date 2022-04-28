Google Pixel Watch Round-Up: Everything We Know About The Smartwatch

Google Pixel Watch has been widely reported in the past few weeks, and the rumours got intense when someone dropped the purported smartwatch at a restaurant with the box. Google itself is planning for the launch of the Pixel Watch, and its trademark filing for the name more or less confirms the existence and the name of the product.

The accidental leak from the other day also gave us a good idea about the smartwatch, which is going to be Google’s first. So, we decided to do a quick round-up of everything we know about the Pixel Watch, what it promises in terms of design, and other capabilities expected from this smartwatch.

Google Pixel Watch Rumoured Design

Pixel Watch is likely to use a circular shape for its display, which makes it similar to other Android smartwatches in the market. As per the leaked designs, Pixel Watch could have a screen with thin bezels and the crown dial could be smaller than what we have seen generally on smartwatches.

The one big concern regarding the Pixel Watch is its detachable strap that seems to be using proprietary sockets to fix inside. In such a case, it would be hard to find third-party straps that fit the smartwatch, forcing Google to offer its own set of straps.

Google Pixel Watch Software Prospects

Pixel Watch should ideally use the latest version of the WearOS 3.0 platform, which has been co-developed by Google and Samsung. But multiple reports suggest the OS is still a work in progress, which means the Pixel Watch launch could happen with the WearOS 3.1 version which is available on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch in the market.

The new-look WearOS is not only claimed to be lighter, but it also promises better performance and longer battery life, something that people have wanted from Android smartwatches. Having the new WearOS version is essential, especially if the new Pixel Watch is launching in the coming months.

Google Pixel Watch Expected Launch Date

With the trademark filing done, the product spotted in public (that too at a restaurant), it seems that Google Pixel Watch could have its date at the upcoming Google I/O 2022 next month.

It is possible the company might showcase the product, and bring the actual device to the market alongside the Pixel 7 series later this year when the latest WearOS version is fully prepped to run on the smartwatch.

