Google Pixel Watch Will Be Getting Three Years Of OS Updates: All Details

Google Pixel Watch was announced at the Pixel 7 launch event along with a teaser of the Pixel tablet which will be coming out next year. Pixel Watch is probably Google’s worst-kept secret, and it has been spotted in the wild months before its actual launch was planned. We don’t know if this was Google’s doing but the final product showcased confirmed the leaks in all glory.

Now, with the product announced and its availability details shared, it is important for Google to persevere with the product and make sure it continues to provide all-around support for the wearable for years to come. Since the Pixel Watch is sold by Google and it is running on the stock WearOS platform, the company has greater control over its support systems, as we have seen with the Pixel smartphones over the years.

According to the support documents given in this report by 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch will receive three years of OS updates that will also include bug fixes and other feature improvements.

Google Pixel Watch comes in Wi-Fi only and an LTE variant that is priced at $349 (Rs 28,269 approx) and $399 (Rs 32,000 approx), respectively.

Pixel Watch works with any Android phone with version 8.0 or later. Pixel Watch features an AMOLED display which supports the Always-on display feature and offers a pixel density of 320 ppi with up to 1000 nits of brightness.

It is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC with 2GB RAM and offers 32GB internal storage for apps, watch faces and more. The Watch runs on the WearOS 3.5 platform.

Google is bringing the Pixel Watch to a slew of countries, but India is not part of the list, at least for now. Google also plans for a new Pixel foldable device which could be part of the company’s lineup next year, when the Pixel tab is also launched.

