Google Pixel Watch Will Look Like This, Smartwatch May Be Coming Soon

Google’s rumoured Pixel Watch is one of the most anticipated wearable and has been rumoured on heavily over the past few months. A report now shows renders of the rumoured smartwatch that show a similar design to what we have seen in early renders.

The Pixel Watch, codenamed Rohan, will be the first Google-branded smartwatch and is largely expected to be announced some time this year. The render image published by 91Mobiles shows a round-faced dial with a single crown and a curved screen all over. The dial in the image shows the date, time, steps, the Fitbit logo, and what seems to be the heart rate. The render is quite similar to the ones we had seen earlier from tipster John Prosser on his channel Front Ppage Tech.

Google’s Pixel Watch is tipped to finally break covers sometime in the near future. While Google has had its Wear OS software for smartwatches since 2014, the company has never had its own smartwatch in the market. Now, with a leading wearable company Fitbit becoming a part of Google’s portfolio, the company is reportedly working on a Pixel Watch.

Recently, noted tipster Evan Blass shared a teaser of the device, running on the Wear OS 3.1 version, one of the latest from Google for smartwatches.

Details shared by the tipster are rather intriguing, especially since it says the Pixel Watch is running on the Wear OS 3.1 version, which isn’t the latest version for the platform. So, it is possible is running tests with the already available platform, and talk more about the newer Wear OS version at the keynote next month. The launch could be slotted for later this year, when the Pixel 7 smartphones are announced.

