Google Pixel Watch With AMOLED Display And WearOS Unveiled: All Details

Google Pixel Watch has been officially unveiled, and once again, we had a good idea about what the Pixel smartwatch will look like. Google claims it has built the Pixel Watch to become your daily gear that doubles up as a smartphone on the wrist. It features an AMOLED display that has a thick bezel which Google is showcasing with pride. It is powered by an Exynos chipset and runs on the WearOS platform.

Google Pixel Watch Price

Advertisement

Google Pixel Watch comes in Wi-Fi only and an LTE variant that is priced at $349 (Rs 28,269 approx) and $399 (Rs 32,000 approx), respectively. Pixel Watch is coming to select markets, for now, that doesn’t include India.

Google Pixel Watch Features

The Pixel Watch case is made of 80 per cent recycled materials, something we have seen Samsung and Apple also utilise these days. The band has a soft-touch coating which has a unique fit to the Pixel Watch. It weighs 36 grams without the band, making it easy to wear all day and even while sleeping. Google has cleverly designed bands that fit both small and large wrist sizes.

Advertisement

It works with any Android phone with version 8.0 or later. Pixel Watch features an AMOLED display which supports the Always-on display feature and offers a pixel density of 320 ppi with up to 1000 nits of brightness.

Pixel Watch runs on the WearOS 3.5 version, it is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC with 2GB RAM and offers 32GB internal storage for apps, watch faces and more. You can control the Pixel Watch with the side button and a haptic crown. Most of the Google applications work on the Pixel Watch, and the display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 durability along with 5ATM water resistance. Google is shipping the magnetic charging unit with the Pixel Watch in the box.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here