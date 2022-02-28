Google Play Pass Launched in India to Offer Over 1,000 Apps Without Ads: All Details

Google on Monday announced the launch of Play Pass section in Play store to offer over 1,000 apps and games without advertisement and provide access to their premium features on a fixed monthly or annual charge. The Play Pass collection will include titles from sports, puzzles, or action games like Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley.

It will also offer helpful apps such as Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, Photo Studio Pro etc. “Play Pass will offer a high-quality and curated collection of over 1,000 titles across 41 categories from developers across 59 countries, including many from India. Users can get started with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs 99 per month or Rs 889 for the year. Users can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs 109," the company said in a statement.

Google Family group managers, as registered on Google’s family app, will be able to share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other members. “We want to deliver products and programmes that the Play community – both users and developers – find value in, and we are always looking for new ways to do this. With the launch of Play Pass in India, we are excited to offer a robust collection of unlocked titles to our users and looking forward to partnering with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love," Google India Play Partnerships director Aditya Swamy said.

The Play Pass feature will be rolled out across the country during the week. “With the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams," the statement said.

