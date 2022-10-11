Google Play Points Launched In India: What Is It And How It Works

Google Play Points has launched in India on Tuesday, making it one of the 28 countries where the program has been introduced over the past few years. Google claims more than 100 million users have benefited from the program and soon Indian users can also take part in it.

Google says that users can earn points by making purchases from the Google Play store. The purchases could be in-app items, apps, games, and other subscriptions. “The rewards program has four levels — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum – that provide members with different perks and prizes depending on the tier they are in, which is based on the number of points they have collected," Google explained in its statement.

People can join the program free of cost, and you can earn five times the Play Points during your first week, the company claims, which is a limited period offer.

How To Start Play Points On Your Phone

- Open the Play Store app on your phone

- Tap on the profile on the top right

- Click on Play Points to get started

In India, Google is partnering with more than 30 participating titles that include games from global studios such as Miniclip (8 Ball Pool), TG INC (Evony: The King’s return), games from local studios such as Gametion (Ludo King), Playsimple Games (Word Trip), Gameberry Labs (Ludo Star), and popular apps such as Truecaller and Wysa. And soon, Google will involve local developers and expand the base of the program and help them reach a wider audience across the globe.

