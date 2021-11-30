Google Play's Best App of 2021 List Out: BGMI, Clubhouse, BitClass Named Winners

As 2022 is nearly a month away, Google has released a list of best apps on Google Play for 2021. In a blog post, Google India explains that winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to “reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere." In the Best of 2021 Apps category, the company has listed further sub-categories like best apps for fun, everyday essentials, personal growth, tablets, and more. The overall Games category also has sub-categories like best competitive games, game-changers, indie games, and more.
Google named BitClass as the ‘Best App’ of 2021 on Google Play. It offers a wide range of “free classes on offer across all categories ranging from baking, dance, music to personal finance and theatre acting." On the other hand, Clubhouse was named as the Users’ Choice app of the year, which made its debut on the Android ecosystem in May. In the overall gaming category, Krafton-developed Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) bagged the prize of the Best Game of the year in India, while Garena Free Fire MAX was named the Users’ Choice pick. Meanwhile, here’s the full list of winners:
Best of 2021 Apps in India
>Best Apps for Fun: FrontRow
Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Hotstep
>Best Apps for Everyday Essentials
Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
SARVA - Yoga & Meditation
Guardians from Truecaller
>Best Apps for Personal Growth
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT
>Best Hidden Gems
Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better
Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery
>Best Apps for Good
Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
being: your mental health friend
Speechify - text to speech tts
>Best Apps for Tablets
Houzz - Home Design & Remodel
Canva
Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
>Best Apps for Wear
My Fitness Pal
Calm
Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock
Best of 2021 Games in India
>Best Competitive Games
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Summoners War: Lost Centuria
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
>Best Game Changers
JanKenUP!
Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light
NieR Re[in]carnation
Tears of Themis
>Best Indie Games
DeLight: The Journey Home
Huntdown
My Friend Pedro
Ronin: The Last Samurai
Bird Alone
>Best Pick Up & Play
Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Dadish 2
Disney POP TOWN
Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3
>Best Games for Tablets
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Overboard!
The Procession to Calvary
