Google Privacy Sandbox: How It Will Keep Your Android Smartphone ‘Safe’ From Ads

Google announced on Wednesday its plans to limit ad tracking on Android phones. The Mountain View, California-based company announced a multi-year plan to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the aim of introducing more privacy-focused advertising solutions. Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and developers, and operate without cross-app identifiers that track users on the internet. Cross-app identifiers are basically features within apps that allow developers to track users across other apps, in order to sell that data to advertisers. Advertising ID is a cross-app identifier.

Google, in its blog post, also said that it is also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising software development kits. Basically, Google is working on removing any kind of tracking of Android users for advertising purposes. “In order to ensure a healthy app ecosystem — benefiting users, developers and businesses — the industry must continue to evolve how digital advertising works to improve user privacy. That’s why we originally developed advertising ID to give users more control. Last year we introduced improvements to these controls, but we believe it’s important to go further," Google said in its blog post.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Google’s Privacy Sandbox Passes Regulatory Concerns in UK

In the blog post, Google said that its idea is to develop effective and privacy-enhancing advertising solutions, where users know their information is protected, and developers and businesses have the tools to succeed without tracking them. The company said that it plans to support the existing ads platform for at least two years, and will provide developers and advertisers substantial notice ahead of any changes.

Google also said that it plans to launch a Privacy Sandbox beta by the end of this year and developers are invited to view the company’s initial proposals and share their feedback on the Android Developer website.

Advertisement

Google has said that it will work with developers like Snap and Activision Blizzard to design tools that support targeting ads and logging clicks, while limiting access to personal data. Earlier, Google’s effort to eliminate tracking technology in Google Chrome led some ad tech rivals to complain to the competition authorities.

>WATCH VIDEO: Indian Buyers Are Spending More On Smartphones Now: Oppo India’s Damyant Singh Tells News18 Tech

Advertisement

Apple launched the App Tracking Transparency feature that forces developers to take permission to track user behaviour across apps via IDFA (Apple’s Advertising ID). Since Apple’s move that was lauded by many privacy-conscious users, Google’s Privacy Sandbox comes as the sensible step from the tech giant in order to keep up the competition with its greatest rival in the mobile software space.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.