Google Reportedly Testing New Search Experience With ChatGPT-Like Chatbot Called 'Apprentice Bard'

With OpenAI and Microsoft joining hands, rivals like Google are testing new ways to compete with this suddenly introduced disruption. Not only has Google declared ChatGPT a ‘code red’ but has also reportedly ramped up testing—to introduce a new Google Search experience powered by ChatGPT-like prompts and design.

According to a report by CNBC, Google is working on a revamped search experience—with an all-new design that could feature a chatbot called ‘Apprentice Bard.’ The chatbot is based on LaMDA—Google’s own language model akin to GPT 3.5 from OpenAI, but unlike GPT 3.5, Google’s LaMDA has a more recent database, and is not limited to 2021.

Google is proceeding with caution in the AI space, mindful of the potential for ‘reputational risk,’ unlike OpenAI, which as a young startup is taking a bold approach.

Apprentice Bard is reportedly quite reminiscent of ChatGPT—users can simply type in a question in a dialog box and get a response. And, as noted earlier, Apprentice Bard can answer with more recent facts and data. In fact, Google “employees have noticed Apprentice Bard’s responses becoming more advanced in recent weeks."

Additionally, Google could also be experimenting with different designs for its home page—including one that replaces the ‘I’m feeling lucky’ button with five different prompts for suggested questions. This design language makes for a striking resemblance to ChatGPT’s homepage.

“When a question is entered, the search results show a grey bubble directly under the search bar, offering more human-like responses than typical search results. Directly beneath that, the page suggests several follow-up questions related to the first one. Under that, it shows typical search results, including links and headlines," per CNBC.

It remains uncertain when Google will introduce the new interface or its LaMDA technology-powered Apprentice Bard chatbot. However, with a ‘code red’ now in place, the company may move to implement these updates sooner rather than later.

