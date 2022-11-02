Google Reveals Finalists For 'Doodle For Google' Contest: All Details

Since 2009, the Doodle For Google Contest has been held almost annually in India for school-going children in classes 1 to 10 and today, on November 2, 2022, Google has revealed the names of 20 finalists for this year’s contest.

People can now vote for their favorite doodle in each of the five class-based categories at this publicly accessible link. Public online voting for the competition will be available until November 7. Google claims, “Over 100,000 students from 1450 schools in 100+ cities across the country participated in the contest submitting entries on the theme of ‘In the next 25 years, my India will…’

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Twitter Deal: Top Memes You Must Watch

Advertisement

The winner of the contest will be featured on Google.co.in for a time period of 24 hours, coupled with a college scholarship worth five lakhs, a technology package worth two lakhs for the winner’s school, a Certificate or Trophy of achievement, Google hardware devices, and Google collectibles.

Sapna Chadha, Vice President of Marketing, Google India & Southeast Asia said: “These unique doodles are a truly inspiring expression of the dreams and aspirations of the next generation. Spanning crayon, oil and water color, each artwork is a glimpse into the future through the eyes of young children, demonstrating their insight into India’s national ambitions and a profound awareness of their role in making these a lived reality. We are delighted by the participation in this year’s contest and thank all participants for their creativity and enthusiasm."

Read all the Latest Tech News here