Google Says Android Tablets Could Become More Popular Than Laptops

Android tablets have a bright future, and they could become more than laptops. No, we are not saying this, it is Google that has put these broad claims in front of the world this week.

This statement was made by Rich Milner, Co-Found of Android and CTO of Tablets at Google. Milner was speaking on the TheAndroidShow vodcast, where the episode was about tablets, jetpack compose and Android 12. admitted that Android has failed to become a reliable platform for tablets over the years.

The segment stagnated and gave Apple a huge leeway to become the de-facto leader with the iPad. And he feels that pandemic has brought about a structural change in what people need for productivity.

Advertisement

Also Read: Realme’s Smartphone With 150W Fast Charge To Debut This Month

He says tablets have moved beyond being a device for consumption, and offer much more to the user. He believes the increase in screen sizes of the tablet can help narrow the gap between a laptop and a tablet.

And in the near future, he even foresees tablet sales surpassing laptops to become more popular. For this, Google is going to encourage developers to build new apps purely focused on tablets. But the question is can Android become functional enough to be a viable alternative to iPadOS and iPad?

The company has launched a new version of Android designed for big-screen devices called Android 12L. Google is hoping that an L version of its popular mobile operating system helps Android compete better with the iPads but we are yet to see any sign that could be possible.

Also Read: PlayStation 4 Users Can Now Get 3 Months Free Apple TV Plus Subscription: Here’s How

Advertisement

Yes, tablets are coming back into the picture, where you have brands like Realme, Samsung, Lenovo and Xiaomi ringing in the changes. The form factor has evolved as well. But Android needs wholesale changes to become tablet-friendly.

WATCH VIDEO: MWC 2022 | XIAOMI CYBERDOG QUICK LOOK: THIS SMART DOG CAN BE YOUR NEXT BEST FRIEND

Advertisement

And if Apple decided that it needed iPadOS to utilise the full potential of iPad, Google has a long way before Android becomes a tablet-centric platform, worthy of being a PC-alternative.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.