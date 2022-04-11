Google Search Discover Feed on Android Testing 'Like' Button For Articles

Google has a Discover Feed that shows you news articles and other written content published on the internet. And now for the first time, the Google Search Discover feed on Android is showing likes right below the articles.

The like button is similar to what you see on Twitter and other social media platforms. But Google testing the like button could have a strong implication for the article’s visibility or the traffic it generates from viewers/readers.

It is possible that Google is going to offer likes as a way for users to know if the article on the Discover feed is worth reading or not. The test is limited to select users for the time being, so we can’t even say if the feature will get a public rollout or not.

The Discover feed primarily helps users with personalised content based on their preference and search history on Google. So, the purpose of like seems redundant for now, especially when the feed is already customised to suit your interest.

But in some ways, media houses could see the introduction of likes on the Discover feed as an encouragement to push their content on the platform, similar to how Facebook likes became a strong metric for businesses over the years.

Google testing the like for its own platform suggests a similar business strategy is being thought out at the search engine giant right now. The Discover feed is accessible on Android smartphones, so limiting the test to the operating system makes sense.

Google I/O 2022 is just around the corner, we’ll probably hear more about the feedback its Discover feed testing has got and an indication of whether the like feature will make it to every Android smartphone user in the near future.

