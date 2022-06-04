Google Shutting Down Android Auto App On Your Smartphone: What Happens Now?

Google has decided to shut down the Android Auto feature for smartphone screens. The company has not given an exact date for its closure but the end is near and users are now advised to look at options to replace the popular service.

Google has a habit of shutting down products without giving any reason, but in this case, the company is probably relying on people moving to cars that come pre-loaded with Android Auto. Having said that, we are not surprised by this decision, and Google has been giving hints that Android Auto will soon go away from your phone’s screen.

Android 12 became the first version to come without Android Auto pre-loaded on smartphones. Now, Google is giving the same treatment to the Android 11 version, which as per the latest report is the most popular Android OS on phones in the market. People trying to use Android Auto on an Android 11 phone are seeing the message, “Android Auto for phone screens will stop working soon."

So what happens now that Android Auto is not available on smartphones? Google says those who bought cars with Android Auto support, can continue using the service. But those who use the Android Auto mobile app will be transitioned to the Google Assistant driving mode feature, which Google claims it is the next evolution of the mobile driving experience.

To be fair, this service is not a direct replacement for Android Auto, and unless you plan on upgrading your car with Android Auto, the options are limited for now.

Google should offer more clarity on when it plans to pull the plug on the Android Auto mobile app, but till then users can continue using the service, at least until it blacks out.

