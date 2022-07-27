Google Street View Finally Available In India, Comes To 10 Cities For Now: How It Works

Google has finally managed to offer its Street View maps service in India. The feature has been around for years, but multiple reasons have made sure that Google was never able to bring Street View to users in India. Now that scenario has changed, as Google has partnered with local companies like Tech Mahindra and Genesys International, which is an advanced mapping solutions company.

“Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 150,000 km across ten cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar," Google said in its statement.

Google will be starting Street View with 10 cities and claims it will have 50 cities under its wing by the end of 2022. Google also mentioned that this is the first time in the world that Street View is being operated through local partners.

Over the years, Street View has been deemed as a security concern by the Indian Government, which has resulted in the unavailability of the service for consumers in India.

But it seems the new change in the Geospatial regulations has allowed local entities to be at the forefront of the service, and partner with global giants like Google to let them operate without holding the data.

Genesys International is the hub around which the mapping has been done, and Street View is merely going to use the information and provide it to the end user on Google Maps, the popular mapping platform for web and mobile users across the globe and India as well.

How To Use Street View In Google Maps

- Open Google Maps on your smartphone or desktop

- Zoom into any road in cities where Street View is available

- Tap on the area to view in Street View

- You can also get a Street View of restaurants and cafes in the select cities

In addition to this, the local flavours of Street View will be available to developers in the form of the Street View APIs to add more locations and destinations to the service.

