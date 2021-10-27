Google Tensor Chip Beats Qualcomm Snapdragon, Samsung Exynos 2100 in Benchmark Scores

Google last week launched its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones that come with the company’s in-house Tensor chipset. Google ditched Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets in its Pixel series, in order to put the company’s Tensor chip in the latest Pixel 6 series. Now, a report has hinted that the Google Tensor chip beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Samsung’s Exynos 2100, and the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipsets in terms of benchmark scores. The benchmarks, conducted on 3DMark Wild Life, Wild Life Extreme, and Wild Life Stress were posted on Reddit by a user.

In the posts shared on Reddit by a user who goes by the name Greg (u/grt3), he received the Google Pixel 6 early and asked users on the social media platform if they wished to know anything. According to the results posted by Greg, Google’s Tensor is said to have scored 6,666 points delivering 39 frames per second in the Wild Life Extreme test. The Wild Life Stress test on the 3DMark benchmark lasts for up to 20 minutes and the Google Tensor had a best loop score of 2,129 here and a low loop score of 1,193 at 56 percent stability.

Advertisement

Separately, a tipster on Twitter shared an image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Wild Life Extreme benchmark scores. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 scored 1,494 at 8.90 frames per second, while the Exynos 2100 version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra scored 1,793 points at 10.7 frames per second. The Huawei smartphone, on the other hand, scored 2,004 points with 12 frames per second.

These results show the Google Tensor performing better than the other flagship chipsets for Android smartphones. Is Google‘s new SoC the best Android chipset currently?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.