Google to Add Bluetooth Support to Stadia Controllers, Launches Worm Game Before Shutting Down

Google is adding Bluetooth support to its Stadia controllers and releasing a final game called Worm Game, before shutting down the platform next week.

With this update, customers will be able to use Bluetooth to connect their Stadia controllers to other devices like smartphones, tablets, and PCs so they can keep using the controllers even when the Stadia service is discontinued.

Google said, “many of you have expressed the desire to enable Bluetooth on the Stadia controller. We have some good news: next week we’ll be releasing a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller." Google added, “we’ll share details next week on how to enable this feature."

When first launched, the Stadia Controller from Google was designed to connect exclusively to the Stadia platform, and did not feature Bluetooth capabilities.

Advertisement

Google is also releasing the final game on the platform—Worm Game—which was a test game that was available on Stadia prior to its public launch in November 2019. “Worm Game is a humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022. It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we’d share it with you. Thanks for playing, and for everything," Google said while releasing Worm Game.

In September 2022, Google announced that it is shutting its online cloud gaming streaming platform, Stadia on January 18, 2023.

Read all the Latest Tech News here