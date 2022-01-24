Google to Open New Office in Pune, Plans on Expanding Cloud Technologies

Google on Monday announced plans to open a new office in Pune this year, that will hire professionals for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies. Expected to open in the second half this year, the facility will hire people for Cloud product engineering, technical support and global delivery centre organisations.

The company said it has kicked off recruitments, alongside rapidly growing teams in Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“As an IT hub, our expansion into Pune will enable us to tap top talent as we continue to develop advanced cloud computing solutions, products and services for our growing customer base," said Anil Bhansali, VP of Cloud Engineering in India.

The hires will be responsible for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with Google Cloud’s global engineering teams, providing real-time technical advice, and delivering product and implementation expertise that customers turn to Google Cloud for as their trusted partner.

Google Cloud has hired some key industry people in recent months in India, including former AWS veteran Bikram Singh Bedi as Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

In November last year, the company hired senior IBM executive Subram Natarajan as Director of Customer Engineering for its India operations.

Google last year opened it second Cloud region in the country — in Delhi-NCR and close to the government quarters - to further serve businesses of all sizes especially the public sector.

