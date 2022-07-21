Google To Start Testing Its AR Smart Glasses In Public Next Month: What It Means, How It Works And More

Google seems finally ready to take its test lab prototypes out in the public, and over here we are talking about the company’s work in the field of AR glasses. Google has officially confirmed that it is going to start public testing of its AR Smart Glass next month.

Google has tried a few ways to incorporate its tech into glasses over the years, especially the Google Glass but none of them ever made it to the consumers.

With the AR Smart Glass, the company is hoping for different fortunes. Google’s AR and VR division has been busy testing the device in the lab environment, which it claims has its limitations. So, a round of tests in the public will help gauge the progress of the device.

“This will allow us to better understand how these devices can help people in their everyday lives," Google writes in this blog post. The AR Smart Glass will incorporate navigation, which requires real-time data and analysis of the weather and the traffic conditions in the area.

How Will Google Test Its Smart AR Glass

Google is planning to take things slowly, which is why the tests will be done with the help of a few Googlers and its trusted testers. These people will be wearing the AR Smart Glass prototype, helping the company analyse its performance and effectiveness.

It says these devices do not support photography or videography, so it will use the image data to help you in different situations. The whole process is expected to move at a slow pace, and Google wants to make sure the privacy of all the testers remains intact.

Google Glass never really took off and after multiple attempts, the company decided to end the project and focus on other mediums and technology. With the whole advent around the metaverse, AR and VR are going to be a core part of the future, so these Glasses might be a good bet for the company.

