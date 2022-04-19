Google Wallet Might Be Getting A New Lease of Life, Refreshed Design Spotted

Google Wallet could make a comeback sometime soon, and new details suggest the app will now help you manage digital cards and other payment activities. It seems Wallet is being integrated into the Google Play Services, which expands the use case of the app, not only limiting it for payments.

Google Pay is the de-facto payment app for consumers, and it is possible that Wallet becomes the hub for people to store their payment cards digitally.

The new findings were brought to notice by Mishaal Rahman, who has a history of digging through the software and discovering new and unreleased features. He says Google is not only changing the interface of the Wallet app but its logo as well.

Wallet’s new look means Google has broad plans for its payment ecosystem, and it probably wants to reduce the load taken by Google Pay. By letting you store cards through Wallet, Google could have two platforms soon that are essential for consumers.

And when the Wallet app releases, Google will have one app for contactless payment, and the other to manage your digital cards and track spending among others. The Wallet app is also likely to store your loyalty points for purchases made through the partner brands.

It could also let you pay for bus/train tickets without any contact and seamlessly. Google I/O 2022 is just around the corner, and it is possible that a product at such a stage of development could have its say at the Google I/O 2022 keynote in May this year.

Google could walk us through the Wallet app, and explain the need for two payment-centric apps for the consumer.

It could also share the launch timeframe for the Wallet app in a new avatar, which should be available to both Android and iOS users across the globe.

