Google Wants More People To Know About Quantum Computing With This Game: What Is It And How To Play?

Google wants to educate and make people aware of quantum computing. And for that, it has come out with an interactive game called The Qubit Game. Google used the occasion of World Quantum Day, which was on April 14, and developed this game to attract the attention of people on the internet. Games are generally the best way to grab people’s eyeballs, and bundling that with a dose of education is a bonus.

Google has developed this game in partnership with Doublespeak games, and Google says the game is a “playful journey to building a quantum computer, one qubit at a time."

Google Qubit Game: What Is It And How It Works

Qubit is essential for building a quantum computer, in fact, Qubits are the building blocks for developing the machines. Google says you don’t need to be a Maths whiz to play the quantum computing game.

The game is available on this page, and Google has shared a detailed understanding of the game on its YouTube page as well, where it says.

“Build a quantum computer, one qubit at a time. Earn points by solving the same challenges quantum engineers face, from keeping qubits cool to block cosmic rays. If you succeed, you’ll discover new upgrades for your computer, complete big research projects, and change science forever."

Your aim is to increase the Qubits without letting them heat up, and the more Qubits you gather, the levels become difficult.

Google’s main objective is to draw more people toward quantum computing, get them excited about the field, and make them understand what a quantum computing engineer or a scientist does in their line of work.

