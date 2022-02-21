Google Wear OS 3 Coming Soon For Other Smartwatches: Release Date And Expected Features

Google and Samsung joined hands to fight against Apple Watch with its new-look Wear OS platform for smartwatches that has a mix of Android and Tizen OS from Samsung. Samsung has already shown us the capabilities and improvements of Wear OS 3 with the recently launched Galaxy Watch 4 wearable.

And while the new Wear OS version isn’t coming to all the existing smartwatches, new details have emerged which talks about its compatibility and which wearables will get the goodies offered by Wear OS 3 in the market for consumers. Here are all the details you need to know about Wear OS 3, what has changed in the new version and which smartwatches are going to get the update.

Also Read: Apple Said to Launch 4 New Macs With Next-Gen M2 Chipset This Year

Advertisement

>Google Wear OS 3 Release Date

Google hasn’t officially shared the release date of the Wear OS 3 platform for other smartwatches. As you might recall, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to get the Wear OS 3 version out of the box in 2021. Now, other non-Samsung smartwatches should ideally be getting Wear OS 3 this year. We expect to hear more about the device compatibility at the Google I/O 2022 which should be happening around May/June this year.

>Google Wear OS 3: Which Smartwatches Get The New Version

Google has redesigned the Wear OS 3 from ground up, which means a lot of changes have been made on the software level. So, if your smartwatch has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset or the earlier models, Wear OS 3 will not be coming to your wearable. However, multiple reports suggest Google could extend the software support for Wear OS 2 version for these products, and we are hoping that is true.

Also Read: Sony WF-C500 TWS Earbuds Review: Truly Nailing the Basics

Advertisement

So, who gets the Wear OS 3 version then? The Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is the latest wearable SoC in the market, which is why any wearable launched with this hardware is upgradeable to Wear OS 3. The list of smartwatches compatible with Wear OS 3 is fairly limited, and it includes brands like Fossil and Mobvoi for now. Here are the smartwatches that will be upgraded to Wear OS 3 version:

- Fossil Gen 6

Advertisement

- Micheal Kors Gen 6

- Skagen Falster Gen 6

- TicWatch Pro (both GPS and LTE models)

- TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

- TichWatch E3

Anybody with these smartwatches should look forward to getting the Wear OS 3 version in the coming months.

>Google Wear OS 3: New Features And Improvements

Wear OS 3 sees a lot of changes, new features and even the interface has been given a new look to give a fresh start. The biggest addition is the support for Android apps like YouTube, Google Maps and Pay as well.

The apps are now available in the form of tiles, similar to what you get on Android 11 and later versions with smartphones. So, the Google News, Calendar or even the Alarm app comes in the form of tiles on this version for smartwatches. Google is also making it easy to navigate between apps on the smartwatch with the Wear OS 3, as well as show you which apps are running in the background.

Advertisement

Fitness is a core part of Google’s wearable focus and its acquisition of Fitbit advocates for such plans. So, we expect the Wear OS 3 to carry native Fitbit app with enhanced features for users.

Advertisement

>Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

And yes, Wear OS 3 also gets the biggest improvement of all, longer battery life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.