Google Will Soon Give You Package Tracking Updates On Gmail: What It Means

Google is getting for the busy festive period in the US by integrating a package tracking feature for Gmail users in the coming weeks. Most trackers redirect you to an external website of the delivery provider but Google is going standalone in its efforts to make sure you know where the order is in transit.

As the name suggests, package tracking will work inside your Gmail inbox. Google will be pushing an update in the coming weeks, through which the company will ask for your permission to track your packages.

“Gmail is introducing new features to help you save time and stay on top of all your shipments," Google said in its blog post.

When you give Gmail consent to track your deliveries, users will see the order status below the mail header. Inside the mail, you will see a box with all the delivery details, including the status of the order, whether it has shipped, delivered and more.

“In the coming weeks, Gmail will show a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox. For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will prominently display your current delivery status in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails," the blog post adds.

Gmail is bringing this feature to the US market for now, where it will be available for major US shipping carriers. Google hasn’t shared any timeline about bringing this feature to other markets, but we are hopeful that gradually the tool will be rolled out to other countries as well. Gmail will be improving on this aspect gradually, giving you delayed order statuses as well.

