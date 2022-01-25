Google Will Soon Stop Tracking Users Under 18 Years Old For Ads

Google will soon block ad targeting based on the age, gender or interests of people under 18, as the tech giant faces scrutiny over targeted advertisements being pushed via its platforms. The company said that in 2022, it will focus on strengthening protections for vulnerable groups and delivering new ways to put users in control of their ad experiences. “We’ve already made progress on delivering a safer experience to kids and teens online by expanding safeguards to prevent age-sensitive ad categories from being shown to teens, and we will block ad targeting based on the age, gender, or interests of people under 18," it said in a statement late on Monday.

Google said that its Chrome browser is leading a collaborative effort to make the web private by default with Privacy Sandbox, which seeks to help transform digital marketing in a way that meets your privacy expectations. “We’ll continue to work on introducing exciting new ways to put you in control of your experiences with our products," it added. Google said that it has started rolling out new innovations on features like our “About this ad" menu to help you understand why an ad was shown, and which advertiser ran it.

“You can report an ad if you believe it violates one of our policies, see the ads a specific verified advertiser has run over the past 30 days, or mute ads or advertisers you aren’t interested in, the tech giant added. Currently, the users can turn off sensitive ads related to alcohol or gambling on YouTube.

“We’ll continue to expand our sensitive ad categories soon so that you can choose the ad experience that’s right for you," the company said.

