Google Will Start Removing Outdated Apps From Google Pay Store Starting November 1: Why This Is Important

Google Play Store is known for preserving old games and apps, even if they are not supported on newer OS versions. The company is now changing that and has said that it will no longer have apps that don’t target an API level within two years of the latest Android version. The company announced in a blog post that it will go the Apple way and remove apps that have not been updated since a while, starting November 1.

The blog post from Google said that starting November 1, 2022, the company will remove those apps from the Google Play Store that don’t target an API level within two years of latest major Android version. It said that the apps will not be available for discovery or installation for new users with devices running Android OS versions higher than apps’ target API level.

This means that Google will only keep those app on Google Play Store that keep updating their application programming interface API with the Android version, in order to implement new features that are introduced with new versions of Android. However, at times, new API versions come with problems like restrictions, which is why some apps stay don’t keep up with the Android version for as long as possible.

Google already requires apps to target a recent Android release. Currently, it is at Android 11 (API level 30) and will be increased to Android 12 (API Level 31) in August this year. This, however, applies to apps that are still under development and updating, while old abandoned apps and games were just kept there, as far as they comply with the Play Store policies.

This comes as a security measure from the Mountain View, California-based company as it will require apps to adapt to the recent permissions and restrictions that come with newer Android security updates.

