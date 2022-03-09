Google’s Affordable Pixel Phone Could Have A Delayed Launch In 2022

Google is likely to delay the launch of the new Pixel 6A series this year according to new reports. The company usually slots the Pixel A phones for the Google I/O event but it seems Google has to push those plans in 2022 owing to various reasons.

The new expected launch timeframe is slated for post-October, so it is possible that Pixel 6A could be introduced alongside the new Pixel 7 series smartphones this year.

So, why is Google being forced to delay the launch of Pixel 6A? As you might know, Google has introduced its own Tensor chipset, which made its debut with the Pixel 6 series in 2021.

And the Pixel 6A is expected to carry the same hardware. But the production issues caused by a shortage in chipset supply could be forcing Google to change its plans. Pixel 6A is the affordable Pixel smartphone lineup for the brand, which will be the successor to the Pixel 5A series that came out in 2021.

But in India, Google decided against bringing the Pixel 5A last year, which makes Pixel 4A the last phone to launch in the country.

With the chipset supply issue causing more headaches, we are hoping Google doesn’t feel the need to axe India from its focused market with Pixel 6A this year.

Google Pixel 6A Specifications (Expected)

We’ve already seen press renders of the Pixel 6A and the design language is similar to that of the regular Pixel 6 series, which is good to see. Pixel 6A is likely to sport a 6.2-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and support for Full HD+ resolution. The phone should get an on-screen fingerprint sensor, powered by a Tensor chipset and we hope to see a 6GB and an 8GB RAM model.

Where the Pixel really scores is the camera department, and in that regard, Pixel 6A is tipped to feature a dual rear camera once again, but with a 50-megapixel primary and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

With all these features, Pixel 6A should be priced around the Rs 40,000 mark, or probably lower.

