Google’s File Sharing Feature Now Lets You Send Files To Multiple Users

Google’s answer to AirDrop for Android users is now capable of sending files to multiple people. The option to send files to more than one person using Nearby Share has been run through a long testing phase, which started in March last year. And in September, Google made it available to select users.

But after finally working out all the issues, Google is rolling out the feature for everyone.

“A new update makes it easy to share with multiple people rather than just one person at a time. Simply tap to add more recipients during a transfer. It’s rolling out now on all Android 6+ devices, Google said in its blog post this week.

The new update allows all Android users with devices running version 6 or later, which makes almost everyone using Android right now. The Nearby Share option is available for any file stored on your phone. You can select which devices to share with, and your device will only show to people who have you on their contact list.

And while sharing files with more than one person, just tap on ‘add more recipients’ and hit the send button.

Google has taken a long time to offer a native file sharing tool for Android users. Nearby Share made its debut in 2022, and last year, the same capability was offered for Chromebooks through an update for the ChromeOS platform.

Nearby Share is Android’s native version of ShareIt that is universal to all devices. You don’t need a separate app to use this feature, and this convenience has made it popular among Android users since its addition to the platform. You can send all kinds of files using the feature, but apps are an exception.

Google has also made it dual-purpose so that you can send the files both via the internet or offline as well.

