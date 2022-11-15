Google’s Health Connect Now Available In Beta Phase On Play Store

Google is finally bringing its Health Connect app to the public via the Play Store this week in beta version. Google has worked with Samsung to build a one-stop health platform, where all the wearables can be linked and used by different people.

Android itself is quite fragmented, and then you have fitness bands/smartwatches that use different apps. So, managing all of them together has been a complex exercise. The company is bringing more than 10 health and fitness apps to Health Connect, which includes Fitbit, Samsung Health, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal, Oura, Peloton and more.

Health Connect means you can have a Samsung Galaxy Watch with its data recorded using the Google Fit app, and you can store all the details through Health Connect. Health Connect is able to track information like sleep tracking, cycle tracking, body measurement and over 50 other modes on the wearable.

“With Health Connect, users can easily manage permissions in a single place, with granular controls to see which apps are accessing data at any given time, Google said in its blog post.

It is the Android version of the Apple Health app, allowing you to track devices and fitness apps in one place. Health Connect was first showcased at the Google I/O 2022 earlier this year. Google wants to make sure users have control over how their data is monitored by these apps on Health Connect, and if there are cases where two apps are tracking the same data, you get to decide which one gets access to your data.

This is the second big announcement from Google and Samsung since they started working on the Wear OS platform. Samsung stopped its focus on Tizen and launched the Galaxy Watch 4 last year and the Galaxy Watch 5 series this year with the Android-based platform.

