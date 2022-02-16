Google’s New Chrome OS Version Capable Of Running On Windows PCs and Macs

Google is finally ready to offer the Chrome OS platform for Windows PCs and Macs in the market. The company has come out with a new version of Chrome OS called Chrome OS Flex which has been designed for businesses and schools as mentioned in this Google blog post on Tuesday.

The Chrome OS Flex is still available in early access mode, which suggests the platform may have a few bugs and issues that will be rectified over the course of the testing. But Google is asking people to try out Chrome OS Flex on their Windows and Mac machines today, which not only gives them better hardware support but also offers access to Google Play Store for millions of Android apps.

Google says Chrome OS Flex has the same code as the original Chrome OS platform, making sure all the Chrome OS Flex users and systems get unified experience and IT support.

The seamless movement from one Chromebook to another is also possible with Chrome OS Flex for businesses, enrolling their employees with Chromebooks.

So, how does one try out Google’s Chrome OS Flex today? Google says you just need a USB drive and a PC or Mac compatible to run the platform. And the good news is Chrome OS Flex is free to download. Boot the Chrome OS Flex platform from the USB drive, then install Chrome OS Flex on the PC or Mac, which replaces your existing operating system.

Google confirmed that a stable version of Chrome OS Flex will be available in the coming months. Chrome OS Flex was made possible after Google bought a startup called Neverware. This startup had a product called CloudReady that allowed Chrome OS to run on Windows and Mac systems.

Google has finally adopted this application into a Chrome product in the form of Chrome OS Flex.

