Google's New Update For Pixel Buds Pro Will Let You Change Noise Cancelling Settings

Last Updated: September 06, 2022

Pixel Buds Pro ANC feature improvements are coming soon
Pixel Buds Pro from Google is a premium true wireless earbuds that competes with brands like Sony, Apple and Samsung among others in the market.

Google Pixel Buds wireless earbuds is getting a new update soon that will make it easier to change the active noise cancellation (ANC) settings for the users.

The update will be offered on the Pixel Buds app which is available on Android. Currently, users have to tap on the Buds Pro to change the settings but soon they will be able to make the tweaks from app without searching for the feature.

Pixel Buds Pro is the latest premium earbuds from Google that competes with the likes of the Sony WF series and the AirPods Pro to name a few. ANC is a core part of the earbuds in this segment, and it is good to see Google make these improvements to ensure the experience of using the Pixel Buds Pro is not a let down.

At the moment, the row of buttons for ANC is found on the “Sound" page of the Pixel Buds app/settings.

Some users are now finding that the three-button strip with Noise Cancellation, Off, and Transparency is located directly on the Pixel Buds app homepage/Device details, the report said.

It appears just under the “Forgot" and “Disconnect" actions, it added.

Additionally, this update brings ANC to the Pixel’s “Sound and vibration" panel that’s accessed by bringing up the system volume slider and tapping the three-dot overflow button at the bottom. The controls appear below “Media volume".

