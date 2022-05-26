Google's Pixel Foldable Phone Not Launching In 2022: Report

Google has reportedly delayed the release of its first foldable smartphone, the so-called Pixel Notepad foldable phone, until 2023.

According to SamMobile, following the pushback, the first foldable phone from Google is now reportedly scheduled to hit the market next spring. As per the report, it is too early to tell, and there are plenty of unfounded speculations flying around as to why Google could have delayed its first foldable phone to spring 2023.

A recent report said that the device may cost less than the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In Android 12L Beta 2 new animations were discovered that depict how to insert a SIM card into the upcoming foldable phone.

The animations for the SIM setup screen showed a smartphone that has a larger foldable display instead of the usual single-screen design. It showed that the SIM card slot is situated at the bottom while the volume rocker keys are at the lower right side.

It appears that the Google Pixel Fold could be similar to the recently launched OPPO Find N instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, the report had said. Google showcased multiple products are will be launching this year and also previewed its Pixel tablet that will be announced in 2023.

But the lack of any news related to the foldable Pixel device means the company is taking its own time to work out the issues and bring the product when it is fully ready for the market.

