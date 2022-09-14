Google’s Pixel Laptop Unlikely To Launch Anytime Soon: Here’s Why

Google has made it evident that cost cuts are unavoidable in a volatile market, and such a plan seems to have led to the end of one of its upcoming products. Multiple reports have indicated that Google is working on a laptop in the Pixel series, dubbed the Pixelbook but new developments say the company has halted its plans for the product.

Google has once again started focusing on the big screen devices, most notably the foldable, and the company is expected to bring its first Pixel foldable device sometime next year.

Pixelbook was also going to be part of the same lineup, but internal changes and decision makers have cancelled the plans for the notebook. The report from The Verge says that Google has already moved the team working on the Pixelbook to other product divisions.

Google’s big screen ambitions have got a new lease of life with the Android 12L version which is currently available on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And the company was hopeful of making the L version work on laptops as well, which is where the Pixelbook comes into the picture. But the search giant is clearly not in the mood to invest in a large range of product development, helping it survive the current situation in a sound financial health.

It must be funny to hear a company like Google talk about cost cuts, but Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was recently quoted saying the company has a lot of people on its payroll, and that cannot sustain in the long run.

Either way, Google shelving plans for the Pixelbook is the latest in the company’s catalogue of products that will not make it to the public, at least for the next few years. Unless, Google has a change of heart and decides that the time is right for the Pixelbook to make its mark in the industry.

