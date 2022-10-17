Google’s Pixel Watch Has A Unique Wireless Charging Problem: All Details

Google’s Pixel Watch supports wireless charging, and the company has even bundled a charger in the box. Most people thought that the smartwatch can be charged wirelessly using other chargers as well, but as it turns out, that’s not the case.

Google has reportedly confirmed that the Pixel Watch does not support Qi wireless charging standard, which means you will have to use the charger that the company is giving in the box. “Qi charging is not supported on the Google Pixel Watch. There may be some charging configurations where reverse wireless or Qi charging appears to work. Pixel Watch only supports charging with the inbox charger provided," Google was quoted saying by 9to5Google.

The Pixel Watch will not also charge when you do it via the Google Pixel 7 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 devices. The watch won’t show any sign that it is not charging, but you won’t see the level going up either.

Advertisement

Google’s first Pixel Watch has a smaller coil which prevents it from supporting Qi wireless charging, which might become a limitation for some users. It is not very different from what Samsung and Apple have adopted for their respective smartwatches. But Google might face more questions than those two.

Pixel Watch has got a circular display, powered by an Exynos chip which seems to be draining out in a day. It does come with WearOS 3.5 version which gives it ample support for apps via the Play Store.

Pixel Watch has launched in Wi-Fi and LTE variants and is available in select markets for now. It is priced at $349 (Rs 28,700 approx) and is not likely to come to India, as informed by the company recently.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here