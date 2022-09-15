GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Black Cameras And There’s A Mini Cam Too, Starting At Rs 41,500

GoPro has announced three versions of its all-new HERO11 Black camera: HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Creator Edition and HERO11 Black Mini. All three cameras feature a new and larger sensor, 10-bit colour depth, better video stabilisation. GoPro claims that the new Hero 11 Black series features the widest field of view ever in a HERO camera.

HERO11 Black is available in India at Rs 51,500. HERO11 Black Creator Edition will be available starting mid-October at Rs 71,500 and HERO11 Black Mini will be available starting November, at Rs 41,500. The HERO11 Black series will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and other offline stores as well.

HERO11 Black comes with GoPro’s signature HERO camera design and durability is aimed at professionals while the HERO11 Black Creator Edition is meant for vlogging, filmmaking and live streaming with a lightweight design. It features all of HERO11 Black’s performance plus a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control and over four hours of 4K recording per charge.

HERO11 Black Creator Edition also includes an optional directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories.

On the other hand, the HERO11 Black Mini is a smaller version of HERO11 Black that features all of the performance of its bigger sibling. HERO11 Black Mini’s smaller size and simple one-button design is for people who want a simple GoPro camera.

The new 1/1.9" sensor claims to deliver over 1 billion colours in 10-bit colour video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second in both HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini and 27 megapixel photos in HERO11 Black for images. “This results in 64X more colours captured in 10-bit video over the 16.7 million colours in 8-bit, a staggering leap forward in image quality over previous GoPro cameras," said GoPro.

HERO11 Black’s new larger sensor also enables 8:7 aspect ratio video for the largest vertical field of view ever on a GoPro. This means you can now capture more of a scene vertically with the ability to crop for different aspect ratios in the GoPro Quik app— for simultaneously creating extra-tall 9:16 vertical shots for Instagram and TikTok, plus high-resolution 16:9 cinematic shots ideal for YouTube or the big screen. You can also zoom in on the best sections of your videos to create high-resolution closeups.

The new sensor also enables HyperView, the widest 16:9 field of view ever native to a HERO camera. This is ideal for filming first person view of yourself biking, skiing, surfing, motorcycling and similar activities.

