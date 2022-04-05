Government Bans 22 YouTube Channels For Spreading Fake News: Full List

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation related to India’s national security. The government in a statement said that this is the first time Indian YouTube channels are being blocked under the new IT Rules of 2021. PIB also said that the I&B Ministry has also blocked three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website. The government also laid out the details of these YouTube channels as to why they were blocked. It also showed screenshots of the kind of content these channels were showing.

The statement said that these YouTube channels were using logos of TV news channels and false thumbnails to mislead viewers. Further, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also blocked three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website alongside the 22 YouTube channels.

“The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders on 04.04.2022 for blocking of twenty-two (22) YouTube based news channels, three (3) Twitter accounts, one (1) Facebook account, and one (1) news website. The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order," the release said.

The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic, the release from I&B Ministry said. It also said that false thumbnails were used, and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan.

FULL LIST OF BLOCKED YOUTUBE CHANNELS

Indian YouTube Channels

ARP News (Total Views: 4,40,68,652)

AOP News (Total Views: 74,04,673)

LDC News (4,72,000 subscribers and 6,46,96,730 total views)

SarkariBabu (2,44,000 subscribers and 4,40,14,435 total views)

SS ZONE Hindi (Total Views:5,28,17,274)

Smart News (Total Views: 13,07,34,161)

News23Hindi (Total Views: 18,72,35,234)

Online Khabar (Total Views: 4,16,00,442)

DP news (Total Views: 11,99,224)

PKB News (Total Views: 2,97,71,721)

KisanTak (Total Views: 36,54,327)

Borana News (Total Views: 2,46,53,931)

Sarkari News Update (Total Views: 2,05,05,161)

Bharat Mausam (2,95,000 subscribers and 7,04,14,480 Total Views)

RJ ZONE 6 (Total Views: 12,44,07,625)

Exam Report (Total Views: 3,43,72,553)

Digi Gurukul (Total Views: 10,95,22,595)

दिनभरकीखबरें (Total Views: 23,69,305)

Pakistan-based YouTube channels

DuniyaMeryAagy (4,28,000 subscribers and 11,29,96,047 total views)

Ghulam NabiMadni (Total Views: 37,90,109)

HAQEEQAT TV (40,90,000 subscribers and 1,46,84,10,797 Total Views)

HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 (3,03,000 subscribers and 37,542,059 total views)

