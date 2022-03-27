Government May Soon Stop Playing Covid-19 ‘Caller Tune’ When You Make Phone Calls

Government is said to be considering stopping playing the Covid-19 announcement or ‘caller tune’ when you make calls very soon. According to a report by news agency PTI, “official sources" are thinking of “dropping COVID-19 pre-call announcements from phones after almost two years of raising awareness about disease." We don’t know an exact date as to when the Covid-19 caller tune will finally stop, but it is expected to happen soon with life returning to normalcy across the country.

The Covid-19 caller tune was introduced two years back when the disease had struck India with the country going into complete lockdown. The caller tune featured the voice of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wherein the actor listed safety measures for the pandemic.

Later in January 2021, it was replaced by a “female voice" alerting callers about the Covid-19 vaccination drive with the message: “The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity."

The caller tune also played a role in reminding people to not believe in rumours about the efficacy of vaccines with the message: “Dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi (medicine and caution both)".

The latest Covid-19 caller tune message talks about India’s vaccination milestone. While the government claims that the “caller tune" helped in spreading awareness, for citizens it became quite an inconvenience as they were forced to listen to the same message whenever they called someone. This also meant that the calls took longer time to connect. Many had started to rely on WhatsApp calls just to avoid this caller tune from playing every time.

