Home » News » Tech » Government’s Sansad TV YouTube Channel ‘Hacked’; YouTube Working On Fixing It

Government’s Sansad TV YouTube Channel ‘Hacked’; YouTube Working On Fixing It

The name of Sansad TV YouTube channel got changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. YouTube has started “fixing the security threats permanently” and the channel shall be “restored ASAP”.
The name of Sansad TV YouTube channel got changed to "Ethereum" by the attacker. YouTube has started “fixing the security threats permanently” and the channel shall be “restored ASAP”.

In its official statement, Sansad TV said, “YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday, 1 AM) including live streaming on this Channel.”

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18
Updated: February 15, 2022, 13:01 IST

The official YouTube account of Sansad TV– the government TV channel that live streams Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings– was founded to be “terminated" by YouTube Tuesday morning for “for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines". However, Sansad Television in an official statement has revealed the actual reason as to why the YouTube account got removed.

In its official statement, Sansad TV said, “YouTube Channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on 15 February 2022 (Tuesday, 1 AM) including live streaming on this Channel."

It claimed that the name of the Sansad TV YouTube channel got changed to “Ethereum" by the attacker. “Sansad TV’s Social Media Team promptly worked on it and got the Sansad TV Channel restored by early morning at around 0345 hours," it added.

Advertisement

Also read: Garena Free Fire Ban: Not Just India, Why Free Fire May Get Banned In Other Countries Too

RELATED NEWS

At the present, the Sandad TV YouTube channel still shows that the “account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines." Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, is said to have also reported the above incident and alerted Sansad TV.

>Watch Video: OnePlus 9 RT Review: At Rs 42,999, You Are Getting A Reliable Flagship Experience

Sansad TV further said that YouTube has started “fixing the security threats permanently" and the channel shall be “restored ASAP".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: February 15, 2022, 12:52 IST