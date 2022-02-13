The government has reportedly banned 50 more smartphone apps in India that may be Chinese origin. This is the first lot of apps that appears to have been banned by the government in 2022 after a total of 270 apps were banned since 2020. While there is no official list of the banned apps yet, a report by ET Now confirmed that 50 more apps have been banned by the government.

Having said that, a popular smartphone game called Garena Free Fire, had earlier disappeared from Google Play store and Apple App Store and it seems that the game may have been included in the new list of banned apps in India. Note that we are still waiting for an official confirmation from Garena International, the distributor of the game. Also, neither Apple nor Google have released a statement related to the disappearance.

Very little official information is known about the full list of banned apps right now. However, as per the report by ET Now, the new list of banned apps mostly includes clones of apps that were already banned in India since 2020. With the addition of 50 more banned apps, the list of total apps that are banned by the Indian government app may reach around 320.

Many popular apps including TikTok and PUBG Mobile were banned by the Indian government earlier. While PUBG Mobile, somehow made a comeback in India with Krafton setting up a new office and cutting ties with its Chinese partners, TikTok hasn’t been that lucky and continues to be banned in the country.

The new list of banned apps is said to include fake copies including some of China- origin.

