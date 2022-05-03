Govt Has A New Security Warning For Google Chrome Users: Update Now!

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser in the market, used by millions. And that makes it equally appealing to attackers, who look for new vulnerabilities to infect systems and steal user data.

According to the latest warning from India’s CERT-In cyber crime body, the Google Chrome version 100 carries a high-level security issue and it has asked everyone to update their Google Chrome browser to the 101 version right away.

CERT-In warning mentions that any Google Chrome version before 101.0.4951.41 is susceptible to third-party attacks because of the security issue with the web browser. So, all users are told to update the Google Chrome browser on their systems to the latest 101.0.4951.41 version immediately.

It states the threat is mainly raised for the desktop users, which includes Linux and MacOS users as well. Google has even categorised these seven flaws as high level threats. The problem with such vulnerabilities is that nobody can detect the intrusion, giving them a false sense of security, which puts them in delicate position.

According to the warning from CERT-In, these vulnerabilities can let attackers penetrate your system to execute arbitrary code and steal vital information stored on the machine. The worrying part is, because of the issues, attackers can easily bypass the security protocols that you have set on the system.

How To Update Google Chrome Browser

Google Chrome has an easy way to let you update the browser manually, and you can follow these steps to get the latest Chrome version.

- Open Google Chrome

- Click on the three-dot menu on the top-right of the interface

- Scroll down to Help and hover the mouse to see About Google Chrome, click on it

- You will see the current Google Chrome version running on your system

- Update to the latest version to protect your system from the security flaw

- Restart Chrome to enable the latest version of the browser

Luckily, Google has discovered these flaws and an update has been prepped up for Windows, macOS and Linux users who should be getting it in the coming days.

