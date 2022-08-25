Zynga Inc. has announced that it is collaborating with the Government of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to launch two new mobile games namely, Azadi Quest: Match 3 and Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat to celebrate the occasion of 75 years of Indian independence, making the games free to download and available in both, Hindi and English.

As a part of the gameplay mechanics, Zynga has told the the story of India’s journey to independence. Players who complete the games will receive certificates of completion to mark their feat.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone 14 Launch Date revealed

Advertisement

What Can Players Expect From Azadi Quest: Match 3 Puzzle?

Players are led by a delightful ensemble of characters in Azadi Quest: Match 3 Puzzle. Rekha, a motivated history student, Chhotu, Rekha’s antsy younger brother, and Sheru, their charming dog, with Grandma (or Daadi) as the narrator to describe the game fully. Eager grandkids gather around Grandma to absorb her tales, as players are guided to follow the wonderful course of India’s freedom.

As players go through Azadi Quest: Match 3, it showcases notable freedom fighters, historical turning points, and iconic events. Players can also collect trivia cards, compete on leaderboards, and of course, share their feats on social media.

Azadi Quest: Heroes of Bharat is Quiz Game about ‘Azad Veers’

Heroes of Bharat is a quiz game for mobile devices with 750 questions on India’s independence struggle. It is intended to test and enlighten players about their knowledge of certain unsung ‘Azad Veer’ heroes. Like Match 3 Puzzle, players can collect trivia cards in this game as well.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: This Robot From The Future Can Fly

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting said “What better medium than gaming could be there to engage the youth to ensure they know the history of our country." Both games are now available to download for free on Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here