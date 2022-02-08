GTA V Coming To PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S on March 14: All Details

Just days after what could have very well be the first announcement of GTA 6, Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 will be launched on PLayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on March 15 this year. The game is set to come with the ability to transfer story mode progress from older generation consoles. Rockstar Games will also launch a standalone version of GTA Online for next-gen consoles, free of cost. The game will come with advanced features and graphics and will have up to 60fps gameplay on a 4K resolution.

GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will come with better graphics, HDR, 4K gameplay at 60fps frame rate, and ray tracing, along with features like 3D audio. All this, paired with PlayStation 5 DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and next-gen haptic system. Developer Rockstar Games is also set to launch a standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The company will give three months of free access for PlayStation 5 owners and gamers will be able to skip the GTA V story mode prologue before entering GTA Online.

Advertisement

In the new GTA Online, gamers will get the option of skipping the GTA 5 Story Mode prologue before entering Online mode. This will grant users access to in-game currency. For PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series One users who have upgraded to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar Games will provide a one-time migration option where they will be able to pick up right where they left off by transferring saved games and other data.

Rockstar Games recently confirmed that it is actively working on the next Grand Theft Auto game release. While we are expecting the next version to be called GTA 6 or GTA VI, the publishers haven’t explicitly called the game GTA VI. They are officially mentioning it as “new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series" at present.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rockstar Confirms GTA VI Is In The Works; Here’s Recalling Grand Theft Auto Series, Red Dead, Max Payne And Other Popular Games

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.