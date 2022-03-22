Hacker Group Claims Large Trove Of Alleged Microsoft Source Code Leaked

Lapsus$ is back in the news this week, and this time the hacking group claims to have attacked and accessed source code from Microsoft. The hackers posted the details about their new conquest on their Telegram channel on Sunday.

Lapsus$ claimed the alleged source code of Microsoft included data for products like Bing, Cortana and other projects that Microsoft has been working on behind the scenes.

And 24 hours after its post, the hacker group offered the data in the form of a torrent that had over 250 projects that were part of Microsoft’s repository. While adding the torrent, Lapsus$ informed potential users the source code included 90 per cent of Bing’s code and 45 per cent that was part of Bing Maps and Cortana, the voice assistant.

Multiple reports quoting researchers confirmed the source code does belong to Microsoft, and the source code set includes emails and documents used by engineers at Microsoft to publish mobile apps. For its part, Microsoft seems to be aware of the development and is reportedly investigating the matter.

Lapsus$ Wreaks Havoc On Tech Giants

Microsoft is the latest technology giant to be targeted by Lapsus$ in the past few months. Other big names attacked by the hacking group have been Nvidia, Samsung, Ubisoft and Vodafone among others. The modus operandi followed by the group has been the same. They have targeted the source code repository of the companies and made them available on the internet.

Lapsus$ clearly enjoys the attention of the media, and even though its reason for targeting these companies is unknown, the hacking group has definitely built a strong follower base on Telegram over the years.

It has 33,000 subscribers on the main channel and around 8,000 on the Telegram group, where it shares new updates, new leaks and attacks as well. In fact, they even chat with their so-called followers on the platform.

The developments reported this year suggest Lapsus$ isn’t done attacking companies just yet.

