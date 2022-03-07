Hackers Who Stole Data From Nvidia Now Takes On Samsung: All Details

Samsung is back in the news this week and the company has a few things to worry about. The hacker group LAPSUS$ which had attacked chip major Nvidia a few weeks back is now after Samsung. According to reports, data from the repository of the South Korean giant has been stolen by the same group, who are calling it “confidential Samsung source code."

The report says data of around 190GB which includes details on the technology owned by Samsung, boot loaders for the latest Samsung products and more.

Samsung has been quick to respond to this supposed incident, and on Monday assured that the recent attack on its systems did not severely affect its business or its customers in any way.

Samsung said no personal information of its customers and employees was stolen and there will be no impact on its business operation. “There has been no personal data breach, although leaked information includes some source codes necessary to run the Galaxy phones," Samsung was quoted as saying by IANS in its report.

Samsung claims it stepped up the security of its systems the moment it was alerted about a possible hacking attempt made by the LAPSUS$ group.

Unlike Samsung, Nvidia wasn’t that fortunate with the scope of the attack orchestrated by LAPSUS$ recently. The hacking group said it had obtained 1TB of data, which includes confidential driver codes. The group sought ransom in cryptocurrency, otherwise warned about making the company’s documents public.

The moment Nvidia was alerted about the intrusion, the company says it notified law enforcement and began working with cybersecurity experts to respond to the incident.

Data breaches are becoming extremely common in the digital space nowadays.

Companies need to safeguard their data systems from such attacks, and a robust cybersecurity protocol will go a long way in protecting businesses from such hacking groups.

