Hacking Alert: Delete These 7 Apps From Your Android Phone Right Now

Mobile security solutions firm Pradeo has alerted Android phone users about a new strain of the infamous Joker malware infecting new apps on the official Google Play store. Joker malware has already made its return on Google Play infecting 15 popular apps already. This malware had created a major mobile security risk last year as it was infecting legit Android apps on Google Play Store. Despite Google’s intervention last year, the Joker malware has successfully returned by making small changes to its code to bypass Google’s security.

Recently, an analyst at Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky named Tatyana Shishkova, found that the Joker malware was infecting at least 14 Android apps. This malware was first discovered in 2017 and has been a major challenge for Google to tackle it back.

As per a report by Pradeo, a popular app called Color Message which is used by 5 lakh users is the latest to get infected by the Joker malware. “The application appears to be making connections to Russian servers," said the report.

>What is Joker malware and why is it so dangerous

The Joker malware falls in the category of a “Fleeceware" that ultimately steals your money without your knowledge. This malware simulates clicks and intercept SMS to subscribe to unwanted paid premium services unbeknownst to users. It can simply subscribe users to paid service online without taking any permissions and can also click on online ads automatically. What makes this malware so dangerous is that it can even read OTPs from SMS to secretly approve payments. Unless you check your bank statements, you will not even get to know that you are paying for some random online app or service.

The team at Pradeo has also found several other apps along with Color Message earlier that are infected by Joker.

>Here the seven apps that are infected by Joker which you should delete immediately:

>1. Color Message

>2. Safety AppLock

>3. Convenient Scanner 2

>4. Push Message-Texting&SMS

>5. Emoji Wallpaper

>6. Separate Doc Scanner

>7. Fingertip GameBox

