Hamster Who Got ‘Richer’ Than Warren Buffett In Crypto-Trading Dies

A crypto-trading hamster named Mr Goxx had once beaten indexes and funds like S&P 500 and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Mr Goxx has sadly passed away, the Hamster’s anonymous owners announced. The hamster had gained significant fame back in September when its cryptocurrency portfolio rose 24 percent in value in one day. With this, the hamster outperformed the S&P 500 index and Warren Buffet‘s Berkshire Hathaway over the same period. Mr Goxx’s German owners said that there were no notable signs of illness before the hamster breathed his last.

“We feared this day like no other and are truly shocked for it to happen just now. In deep sorrow, we have to announce the loss of our beloved furry friend," the owners said, using the @mrgoxx Twitter handle. “Mr Goxx showed no signs of serious illness, besides having some kidney issues as a cause of a professional mite treatment in his early days. While having normal amounts of food until Sunday, he then suddenly refused eating and fell asleep peacefully on Monday morning," the German owners further said.

The hamster, known as Mr Goxx, had a fully equipped office that included a hamster wheel. This wheel Mr Goxx used to select a cryptocurrency to interact with. His office also included two tunnels - one indicated buying, while the other indicated selling the selected cryptocurrency.

Mr Goxx also used to do livestreams on Twitch, which was watched by thousands of people. Many people also kept track of his performance on Twitter. Mr Goxx also got a shout-out from Tesla CEO Elon Musk at one point and was mentioned on The Daily Show, according to a report in Fortune.

