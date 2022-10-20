Helpful Tips To Protect Your Kids On The Internet

Internet is open and accessible to one and all, which includes kids as well and these days, they are a major part of internet usage across the globe. Kids generally tend to prefer accessing content relevant to their age group, but the internet can be a wild place and gives them the chance to open websites they probably shouldn’t.

And for this, kids need internet safety as much as adults, but the difference is, unlike adults, kids and their internet usage can be monitored by various means. So, how do you secure your kids’ internet usage and what tips should you follow without fail? Here are some helpful points that you must remember before opening the gates of the internet to your kids.

Educating Them About Internet Hygiene

Kids should be informed about the proper ways of using the internet, which itself can go a long way in protecting them. Parents should educate them about malware threats, and how they should not open websites or attachments in emails that come from an unknown source. You must also tell them the repercussions of doing so, which could damage their device.

Set Up Separate Account For Browsing

Profiles are a big part of the web browsing culture and help people personalise their content and preferences. For kids, parents should be aware of the websites they are allowed to access, and for that, they need to make a whitelist of websites that are secure and relevant to their usage. Generally, secure websites will have “https" written before the URL. Going to unknown websites or clicking on links can leave you vulnerable to phishing attempts, so foolproofing the systems for the kids is paramount.

Keep Their Devices Updated

This mantra is not only for kids but for everyone. To protect your internet accounts, make sure all your devices are updated to the latest version of the software. These updates are regularly issued to thwart any possible danger to your accounts on the internet, mostly routed through a phone, tablet or PC. Having the software up-to-date is also essential for all the parental controls to be effective.

Switch On Parental Controls

And yes, all of this will be only meaningful, if you have control over their internet activities. Apps like Netflix, YouTube and more give you specific parental controls, and you can make use of it for any app that is used regularly by your kids.

