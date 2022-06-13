Here Are Some The Biggest Announcements From The Xbox, Bethesda Game Showcase 2022

Microsoft’s gaming division Xbox held its Game Showcase 2022 with Bethesda, the game developer company it had acquired last year. The event saw some exciting announcements ranging from new games, to extended teasers and trailers for games that are already in the pipeline. Let us take a look at some of the biggest announcements from the Xbox Bethesda games showcase.

For the event, Xbox only focused on games that will be launched in the next 12 months or something. The company announced that the upcoming Overwatch 2 will be a free-to-play game and the early access is set to come on October 4. The game is also said to feature a new hero called Junker Queen, and there is an event on June 16 where the company will tell more about Overwatch 2.

Diablo 4 is coming next year. Diablo IV, a new game in the popular horror franchise is set to come next year for Xbox and PC. During the showcase, Blizzard showed off the game’s co-op capability and introduced new levels.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Xbox Gamers Could Soon Starting Getting Ads In Free-to-Play Games

Forza, the company’s most popular car racing game is getting a new version - the new Forza Motorsport game is set to come with a “new level of realism" with Xbox’s ray-tracing capabilities. There are changes to the time of the day and temperatures, tire and fuel management, in-depth car building, and more.

Microsoft is also bringing a 40th anniversary add-on to the Flight Simulator. The add-on is already available for Flight Simulator gamers, and brings Halo’s Pelican aircraft to the game. It will also feature partnerships with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

Forza 5 is also getting a Hot Wheels expansion pack that lets users build and race on custom tracks made with virtual track pieces. The expansion, which is coming on July 19, will also feature new cars including the 2021 Henessey Venom F5 and the 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II.

A new Minecraft game called Minecraft: Legends is a new action strategy spin-off that asks users to “unite the overworld." The trailer of the game shows similar characters and graphics, with the boxy-shaped characters fending off enemies on horses.

Advertisement

Ark 2 is also a new game that is coming to Xbox next year. The Ark 2 game also has Hollywood star Vin Diesel in it, and Xbox showcased a new trailer with another glimpse of the Fast and Furious actor in the game.

ALSO READ: Fallout, Wolfenstein II, Doom & More: Microsoft Announces 11 New Games for Xbox Game Pass At E3 2021

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

Apart from the abovementioned announcements and more, Microsoft also announced a partnership between Xbox and Hideo Kojima on a mystery game. Further, the company showed off the entire lineup of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox over the course of the next year. This includes many of the games Xbox teased during the showcase, along with other titles. According to the lineup showed by Xbox, there are 25 titles that are coming to Xbox/ PC in 2022, and 25 titles that are coming to Xbox/ PC next year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.